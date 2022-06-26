Are Punch and Judy racist? UK taxpayers to spend £60,000 finding out

The funding was allocated by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, which is part of the UK Research and Innovation group and that means British taxpayers will foot the bill.

James Roberts, political director of the Taxpayers Alliance, said: “Cash should be focused on urgent priorities like tax cuts or public services, not this postmodern piffle.”

A spokesperson for UK Research and Innovation said: “Research into challenging human issues is of great value to society and can ensure a better understanding of these topics, as well as how best to make a difference and enable positive change.”

‘”ll decisions on projects we invest in directly are made via a rigorous peer-review process based on excellence by relevant and diverse independent experts.”

Punch and Judy is one of the most famous puppet shows in the world; it has entertained audiences across the globe for centuries.

The exploits of Mr Punch and his wife, Judy, are usually performed in short scene sequences and generally culminate in one of the characters being comically beaten.

Although the show’s roots were not started in England, “Punch and Judy” has become eternally linked with the English seaside culture due to the wild popularity of the shows performed in these locations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.