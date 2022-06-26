Ball was out of play inside Castle-Fortress in Santa Pola (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 26 June 2022 • 16:00

SANTA POLA: Interior of the 16th century Castle-Fortress Photo credit: Qoan

AN Elche court ordered Santa Pola town hall to pay compensation to a woman who was hit by a ball inside the Castle.

Responsible for looking after the chapel inside the 16th century monument, she was knocked down by the errant ball in 2019 but is still unable to cope with routine tasks and has suffered from vertigo since then.

Signs and notices outside the Castle state clearly that ball-games, bicycles, skateboards and scooters are banned and the woman initially applied to Santa Pola town hall for compensation.

The local administration initially agreed, but their insurance company refused to pay up, alleging that the notices outside the building gave sufficient warning of the veto on playing inside the Castle.

Owing to its great cultural value, it would be inappropriate to put up signs inside the Renaissance building, reminding the public that games were prohibited inside, the insurers argued.

The injured woman then decided to start legal proceedings, resulting in the Elche court’s decision which has recognised the town hall’s responsibility for the incident.

