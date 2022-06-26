Ban on Russian gold imports expected to be announced by G-7 leaders

By Chris King • 26 June 2022 • 18:05

Image from the G-7 summit. Credit: [email protected]

The G-7 leaders are expected to announce further sanctions on Moscow, including a ban on Russian gold imports.

Today, Sunday, June 26, is the first day of the G-7 summit in the Bavarian alps. The leaders of these countries are expected to announce the latest in a series of sanctions against Russia. A ban on Russian gold imports is thought to be among the discussions taking place in Schloss Elmau.

The heads of the European Union, Germany, the United States, Germany, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Japan, have a range of topics on the table, including how to combat rising inflation, not only in Europe, but globally. They will also hope to find a solution to the energy crisis that has come about due to the Ukrainian conflict.

A ban on Russian gold imports “will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine”, tweeted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Putin is squandering his dwindling resources on this pointless and barbaric war. He is bankrolling his ego at the expense of both the Ukrainian and Russian people. We need to starve the Putin regime of its funding”, he added @BorisJohnson.

Since the start of the invasion, due to wealthy Russians trying to find a way around the sanctions imposed, the value of gold has increased. In recent years, after energy, gold has been Russia’s top export. According to White House sources, around five per cent of global gold exports in 2020 were made by Russia. They estimate the value to be almost $19 billion (€18bn).

In 2020 and 2021, the US imported less than $1 million worth of gold from Russia, while G-7 countries made up 90 per cent of the total exports. Britain reportedly imported around $17bn worth of gold, 90 per cent of the total consigned to G-7 countries.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, US President Joe Biden’s administration officials had revealed that the ban on gold was expected to be announced this Tuesday, June 28, as reported by euronews.com.

Dear @POTUS, congratulations on the launch of your Global Infrastructure Initiative. Let’s explore joint projects with #GlobalGateway. It is up to us G7 partners, to give a climate positive, powerful investment impulse to the world.#DemocraciesDeliver https://t.co/EpsjE5DCT2 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 26, 2022

We must take defined, coordinated action for the prosperity and security of all our peoples. Over the next week I'll be meeting leaders at the @G7, @NATO and @CHOGM2022 to urge unity in the face of global challenges.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/KVEU3NlziH — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 22, 2022

