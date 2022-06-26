Chelsea owner Todd Boehly allegedly meets with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent

By Chris King • 26 June 2022 • 4:07

Image of Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: Twitter @cristiano

Todd Boehly, the new owner of ChelseaFC, has allegedly met in Portugal with Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent.

It has been reported on Saturday, June 25, that Todd Boehly, Chelsea FC’s new American owner held a meeting in Portugal last with football agent Jorge Mendes. According to The Metro, citing a report tweeted by @David_Ornstein from The Athletic, the topic of conversation was Cristiano Ronaldo.

The legendary 37-year-old Portuguese captain is currently signed to Manchester United but endured an unusual trophyless season in his return to Old Trafford, although he still bagged 24 goals in 38 games.

Whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would want to make a move to London and Stamford Bridge, is unknown, and only time will tell. He has another 12 months to run on his present contract.

Chelsea have allowed Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to return to Serie A club Inter Milan on loan, so Thomas Tuchel is in the market for a replacement to lead the Blues’ attack this season. Various names have been touted around over the last few weeks. Manchester City’s England forward Raheem Sterling is the one name that seems to be gathering the most pace.

City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has also been on Chelsea’s radar apparently, but a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal appears to be moving ever closer. Robert Lewandowski is keen to leave Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, and now that they have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, the exit door is open. Barcelona FC is rumoured to be the favourite destination for the prolific Polish goalscorer though

