Croatian plane sustains suspicious damage but prosecutors rule out bullet holes

By Annie Dabb • 26 June 2022 • 11:47

Image - Croatia Airlines - Alexander Lang: Flickr

Damage has been identified on Croatia Airlines’ Dash 8 Q400 turbopop aircraft. Initially believed to be bullet holes, no traces of gunpowder have been found, according to the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The vessel’s pilot reported the damage after the plane had landed in Sarajevo at 10:50pm, as reported by telegraf.rs

The Croation Minister for Sea, Transport and Infrastructure has confirmed that a hole measuring 2x2cm was identified on the fuselage of the aircraft. The plane was subsequently grounded in Sarajevo, but firearms have been ruled out as the cause due to an absence of traces of gunpowder on the aircraft.

The carrier has confirmed that “the safety of passengers and crew was not at risk” during the flight, and Croatia Airlines have released a statement that a police investigation is being carried out. Whilst no passengers were harmed or inculcated in any of the damage, the flight the aircraft was supposed to carry out from Sarajevo to Zagreb the following day was cancelled.

