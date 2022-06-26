Vladimir Putin allegedly culls more top generals from strategic positions Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 26 June 2022 • 7:08

BREAKING: Kyiv under attack as Russian missiles rock Ukraine's capital city. Image: Twitter @Global_Mil_Info

AT around 6.20 am on Sunday, June 26, four explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv believed to be a result of Russian missile attacks.

Ukraine has woken up this morning (Sunday, June 26) to an attack on its capital city after video footage and reports of explosions from Russian missile strikes in Kyiv flooded social media and major news outlets.

Explosions were reported in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv and civilian casualties are expected after video footage showed several explosions and black smoke billowing from impact zones reportedly due to Putin’s missiles.

As noted there have been reports of more than a dozen Russian missiles targeting in and around Ukraine’s Kyiv with at least four impacts reported so far.

This follows news that a number of stand-off airstrikes occurred from Belarus on Saturday, June 25 when several Russian Tu-22M bombers launched multiple missiles onto targets in the north and west including near Kyiv and Lviv.

Former boxing world champion and now Kyiv mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said via messaging platform Telegram: “Friends! Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Ambulance crews and rescuers are on the scene. Residents are being rescued and evacuated in two houses.”

Several war correspondents in Ukraine have suggested the attack may have been the reason Putin raced into the Kremlin late on Saturday, June 25.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

