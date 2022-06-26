By Matthew Roscoe • 26 June 2022 • 7:08
BREAKING: Kyiv under attack as Russian missiles rock Ukraine's capital city. Image: Twitter @Global_Mil_Info
Ukraine has woken up this morning (Sunday, June 26) to an attack on its capital city after video footage and reports of explosions from Russian missile strikes in Kyiv flooded social media and major news outlets.
Explosions were reported in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv and civilian casualties are expected after video footage showed several explosions and black smoke billowing from impact zones reportedly due to Putin’s missiles.
Cruise missile strikes reported in Kyiv, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/IKOEXlhMOe
— Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) June 26, 2022
As noted there have been reports of more than a dozen Russian missiles targeting in and around Ukraine’s Kyiv with at least four impacts reported so far.
Video of a Russian cruise missile flying towards Kyiv this morning. https://t.co/zanyTO5ZxS pic.twitter.com/peBsqBaL04
— Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 26, 2022
This follows news that a number of stand-off airstrikes occurred from Belarus on Saturday, June 25 when several Russian Tu-22M bombers launched multiple missiles onto targets in the north and west including near Kyiv and Lviv.
Sunday morning, 6:20 am, few explosions in #Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/cK82aUDVkK
— Anastasia Magazova (@a_magazova) June 26, 2022
Former boxing world champion and now Kyiv mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said via messaging platform Telegram: “Friends! Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Ambulance crews and rescuers are on the scene. Residents are being rescued and evacuated in two houses.”
NOW: Kyiv hit by at least 4 cruise missile. pic.twitter.com/dUYJzeTtbH
— Russia Ukraine Conflict (@Russiaconflict) June 26, 2022
Several war correspondents in Ukraine have suggested the attack may have been the reason Putin raced into the Kremlin late on Saturday, June 25.
❗️Пуйло неожиданно приехал в Кремль.
Такие ночные приезды происходят крайне редко, по словам самих россиян. Возможно что-то намечается. pic.twitter.com/tTuWBSWtuj
— Patriot Gor (@PatriotGor) June 26, 2022
