MADRID: NO to NATO demonstration

The protest is against a NATO summit which will take place in the Spanish capital next week.

Amid tight security, leaders of the member countries will meet in Madrid between June 29-30 as the organisation faces the unprecedented challenge of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

NATO is expected to consider the bid, opposed by alliance-member Turkey, for Finland and Sweden to join.

The protest was joined by the group Parla Obrera y Popular (P.O.P) which is an assembly movement for the defence of the public, made up of people from Madrid to defend and fight for the town.

Their Twitter post read: DEMONSTRATION NO TO NATO. JUNE 26 SUNDAY 2022. 12H ATOCHA–SPAIN PLAZA #Madrid. ‼️NO TO WARS FOR PEACE‼️ ‼️NO TO THE MILITARY BUDGET‼️ #NATOnoBasesOut.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), is an International military alliance which was created to defend Western Europe against a possible Soviet invasion after World War II.

A 1948 collective-defence alliance between Britain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg was recognized as inadequate to deter Soviet aggression, and in 1949 the U.S. and Canada agreed to join their European allies in an enlarged alliance.

A centralized administrative structure was set up, and three major commands were established, focused on Europe, the Atlantic, and the English Channel (disbanded in 1994).

The admission of West Germany to NATO in 1955 led to the Soviet Union’s creation of the opposing Warsaw Treaty Organization, or Warsaw Pact.