Malaga airport badly affected by flight cancellations on third day of Ryanair strike

By Chris King • 26 June 2022 • 19:35
Image of Ryanair aircraft.
Image: Ryanair Press Office
Today, Sunday, June 26, was the third day of strike action by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP), and Malaga airport has reportedly suffered the most out of all the Spanish bases. Up until 1pm this afternoon, a total of 20 flights either in or out of the Costa del Sol facility had been cancelled. Another six were delayed, according to sevilla.abc.es.
According to the USO union – the one that convened this industrial action – a total of 42 flights have been cancelled at Spanish airports so far today. 58 more flights have been delayed they added.
Industrial action had been called by the USO and Sitcpla unions at Ryanair’s 10 Spanish bases. These include Madrid, Malaga, Sevilla, Alicante, Valencia, Barcelona, Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza, and Palma de Mallorca. Today was the third day of action, following that of June 24 and 25. Further strikes are planned for June 30, and July 1 and 2.
Andalucia’s other airport in Sevilla has also been affected today, but to a lesser extent. According to the latest data provided by the union, it has not suffered any cancellations, but six flights were delayed.
Barcelona’s El Prat, and Palma de Mallorca airports, have been the others affected most by the strike. Action in Spain has coincided with similar strikes at Ryanair bases in Portugal, Belgium, and France.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
