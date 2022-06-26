MALAGA: Two defendants acquitted of holding a woman hostage

The Court of Malaga has acquitted two people, a man and a woman, accused of holding a woman for hours so that she would pay them the debt of her ex-partner.

The man was sentenced to a fine for a minor injury offence for a struggle with the complainant which resulted in minor injuries.

For the injury offence, the man was sentenced to 35 days of fines. A daily fine fee of six euros, which makes the total fine payable €210.

According to the sentence the incident happened in August 2019 the defendant was outside her home in Malaga when she had an argument with her neighbour. It was then things turned into a scuffle during which both parties struggled. The woman was left with minor injuries that cleared up after four days.

It is alleged that the defendants approached the victim in the doorway of her house to demand the payment of €110 euros that her ex-partner owed them.

It is also alleged that they then took the woman to a bar where her daughter and her father were to demand the money.