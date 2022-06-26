Orihuela (Alicante) seeks European Union help in recovering city’s cultural heritage

By Linda Hall • 26 June 2022 • 18:24

BRUSSELS DATE: Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia seeks EU funds to preserve city’s heritage Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA mayor Carolina Gracia visited Brussels on June 24 for a working session with cultural heritage expert, Anne Grady.

Gracia was there to explore different ways and means of preserving, promoting and publicising the city’s iconic locations and monuments via EU funding.

Grady, who visited Orihuela some months before the start of the pandemic, is now head cultural adviser to the European parliament’s Culture and Education committee, CULT.

Gracia’s meeting was arranged thanks to Euro MP, Domenec Ruiz, who was also present and was accompanied by Guardamar’s Culture and Heritage councillor, Pilar Gary.

Gracia later revealed that during the course of their meeting, she was able to learn more about initiatives centring on recovering and rehabilitating historic heritage and cultural assets in an urban environment.

Grady in turn pledged to pass on all available information regarding plans and projects while organising a meeting between the European Commission’s Heritage experts and their counterparts at Orihuela city hall.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follocw us on Facebook and Instagram.