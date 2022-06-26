Peaceful community under threat in Los Montesinos (Alicante) as squatters arrive

By Linda Hall • 26 June 2022 • 15:16

LOS MONTESINOS: Squatters and abandoned buildings spoiling quality of life for Montesol Villas residents Photo credit: losmontesinos.es

LORRAINE LANG first contacted the Euro Weekly News as the pandemic ended, regarding derelict buildings in Los Montesinos.

“They are blighting our small Montesol Villas community,” Lorraine told us.

She recently contacted us again, explaining how squatters had now moved in.

“There are no facilities and I’m wondering where they dispose of their human waste,” Lorraine said. “Hopefully not in the refuse bins paid for by the owners of these two communities.”

Their homes are devaluing on a daily basis, she pointed out, while Sareb, the “bad bank”, refuses to repair or demolish these properties which have no doors, windows, kitchens or bathrooms.

“Our administrator refuses to intercede on our behalf with the town hall,” she added.

The latest squatters – a man, two women and four dogs who bark for anything up to four hours – arrived in a brand-new “L” registration car.

“When asked why they were using a tyre-iron to open a locked gate, the younger female became aggressive and threatening.

“My neighbour, aged 80 and a cancer survivor, was abused and called a f… king whore (in Spanish) for politely asking if they could keep the dogs from barking every time someone opened a door or walked by,” Lorraine said.

“At our ages we don’t need confrontation and threatening behaviour, or being treated as second-class citizens when we pay our way on the stipend we all worked hard for.

“It’s getting to be very worrying when we go out, as we are constantly told to be aware of the threat of squatters moving in. It has now been brought to my attention that these houses were recently featured on Youtube.

“This used to be an ideal place to live but unfortunately not all people here are affected and only certain people are prepared to stand up and be counted. The fear-factor is also present,” Lorraine declared.

