By Chris King • 26 June 2022 • 20:22

Image of a laboratory technician. Credit: [email protected]_Group

The results of vaccines that have been adapted to fight the omicron variant have been announced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

In a statement released on Saturday, June 25, Pfizer and BioNTech announced the results of their vaccines that have been adapted to the omicron variant. According to Albert Bourla, the president and CEO of Pfizer, these are two “very strong” adapted vaccines.

One is monovalent, and the other bivalent, he stated, which “elicit a substantially higher immune response against omicron than we have seen to date”.

In the phase 2 trial, the laboratory tested the effectiveness of these omicron-adapted vaccines in 1,234 people over 56 years of age. According to Pfizer, these vaccines “elicited substantially higher neutralising antibody responses against omicron BA.1 compared to the company’s current Covid vaccine”.

Likewise, the pharmaceutical company points out that both vaccines redesigned for omicron “were well tolerated in the participants”. Dr Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of [email protected]_Group, explained that these omicron-adapted vaccines “significantly improve variant-specific antibody neutralisation responses”.

This variant has not stopped evolving and has given rise to multiple subvariants, also called lineages. As concluded in a recent study by a team of doctors from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in the US city of Boston, three of them, officially known as BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5, substantially escape the neutralising antibodies induced due to both vaccination and previous infection.

Sahin has not overlooked the spread of these subvariants, which are becoming more and more dominant in countries around the world, including Spain. “Omicron has recently evolved sub-lineages that have outgrown BA.1 and exhibit a trend of increasing potential for immune escape”, he underlined.

The researcher also assured that his laboratory is “prepared to quickly adapt” these modified vaccines against omicron so that they can also deal with “emerging sublineages if the epidemiological and laboratory data suggest it”.