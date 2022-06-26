Princess Beatrice: Royally embarrassed as bank card is declined three times

Joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the UK’s biggest festival of the year the Queen’s granddaughter was left blushing after a trip to the Michelin-starred Pony Bistro stall.

At the Bistro stall, her card was declined not just once, not just twice but three times, a source confirmed.

The Festival started on June 22 and closes on June 26.

Headlining acts included Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, Caribou, Calvin Harris and Jessie Ware.

Rain and possible thunder have been forecast for Somerset throughout the day Sunday, so Worthy Farm might be muddier today than it has been so far.

The town of Glastonbury has a population of around 35,000 and is a favourite for people. The Festival has around 30 different areas and even more stages catering for everyone whatever your taste in music.

Glastonbury Festival was held sporadically from 1970 to 1981, and since then Glastonbury has been held every year, although every five years it takes a break, known as a ‘fallow year’, which allows the land, the locals and the dedicated organisers to rest before getting back into the festival mayhem.

