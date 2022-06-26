By Matthew Roscoe • 26 June 2022 • 7:32

'Being pro-life does not simply mean opposing abortion' Vatican says. Image: Alex Pasarelu/ Unsplash

ACCORDING to the Vatican, anti-abortion activists should be concerned about other issues that endanger life, such as easy access to guns, poverty, and rising maternity mortality rates.

The Vatican stated late on Saturday, June 26 that those who oppose abortion cannot pick and choose which pro-life issues to support.

The statement from the Vatican comes after the US Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, June 24 to overturn the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling on abortion.

“Being for life, always, for example, means being concerned if the mortality rates of women due to motherhood increase.”

“Always being for life means wondering how we can help women welcome new life.” “Being for life” means “constantly defending it against the threat of firearms, which has sadly become a leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the United States.”

Pope Francis said: “Among the vulnerable for whom the Church wishes to care with particular love and concern are unborn children, the most defenceless and innocent among us.

“Nowadays efforts are made to deny them their human dignity and to do with them whatever one pleases, taking their lives and passing laws preventing anyone from standing in the way of this.

“Frequently, as a way of ridiculing the Church’s effort to defend their lives, attempts are made to present her position as ideological, obscurantist and conservative. Yet this defence of unborn life is closely linked to the defence of each and every other human right.

“It involves the conviction that a human being is always sacred and inviolable, in any situation and at every stage of development. Human beings are ends in themselves and never a means of resolving other problems.”

The ruling on Friday, June 24, in a 6-3 vote, came in the Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organisation case, which effectively allows most abortions to be banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the state of Mississippi.

