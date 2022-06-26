By Matthew Roscoe • 26 June 2022 • 10:05

Schoolchildren in Elche hope to tackle absenteeism through film. Image: AytoElche

SCHOOLCHILDREN from CEIP Casablanca in Elche presented a film to Councillor for Education, María José Martínez on Tuesday, June 21 aimed at tackling school absences.

The film ‘Reasons to come to school’ was screened at the Elche school in from of the councillor, school staff and students accompanied by their mothers and fathers.

The film project was part of the Prevention phase of the School Absenteeism Protocol of the Department of Education and the Department of Education.

Ms Martínez said she was impressed by the school’s film and stated that they “sought to find positive aspects of coming to school so that boys and girls find it an open space for learning, fun and, above all, a reference to grow.”

The school’s director, Ana Carolina García, said: “With the projection we want mothers to see that the children are happy coming to school, but what the little ones need is for them to be brought to school.”

The video recently won ‘Best film with an educational theme’ during the fifth edition of the Cortifestival Student Film Festival, organised by El Corte Inglés of Elche and Alicante.

