Simon Cowell: X-Factor to return to our screens with a major twist

A source said that 62-year-old Simon Cowell has decided that ‘the time is right to give the talent show a second lease of life and he is hoping that the show will return to the Saturday night TV schedule next year.

It’s reported Simon has struck a deal with a production company to bring the much-loved singing competition back to our television screens in the UK.

The source confirmed that: “Things are in the early stages at the moment. But the wheels are definitely in motion. It is hoped that production will begin at the end of the year.”

The source explained: “Producers want to recapture the magic the show had when it was first on TV.”

“The focus will all be on the competition element of the show, rather than the razzle-dazzle.”

The big twist is that the singing competition will actually concentrate on the raw talent and singing element of the competition rather than the sob stories and glitz and glamour.

One Direction might be the most famous band to come from The X-Factor UK but, surprisingly, the talented boys didn’t actually come in first place.

Other former contestants include Frankie Cocozza, Leona Lewis and Little Mix.

