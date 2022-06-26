Sunken ww2 barge revealed by Italian river’s worst drought in 70 years

By Annie Dabb • 26 June 2022 • 12:22

Image - Zibello barge - Piero Cruciatti: AFP - Getty Images

On June 23rd, the water level of Italy’s largest river Po sunk low enough to reveal a World War II barge on the riverbed, near the village of Gualtieri.

The 50-meter long Zibello barge was used to transport wood during the second world war but was sunk in 1943 by American bombs. The existence of the barge was known previously, as the Po’s water levels had dipped in the past to reveal the ship’s bow. However, amidst Italy’s record-breaking drought conditions, the worst in 70 years, in some areas it is possible to walk across the river Po, Italy’s biggest waterway. In normal circumstances, the waterway has a general dept of 3,300 feet, with pockets as deep as 20,000ft.

The extreme Italian drought has been ongoing for 110 days, making living and (agricultural) working conditions dry and more difficult in northern Italy due to rising temperatures and a lack of water for farming. Temperatures are 3.6 °F above average and last winter Italy saw 70% less snowfall.

The river Po is essential for Italian farmers and ranchers who produce much of Italy’s food such as tomatoes, grapes and parmesan cheese, giving the region its name as Italian food valley. The drought is causing Italian agricultural workers to have to prepare for low yields this year.

Italy’s hydroelectric energy may also be affected by the record breaking drought conditions as they rely on water from the river Po to produce energy. To counter the water shortages, residents of Italian towns nearby the river have been advised to ration drinking water.

The Zibello barge has not been the only historical artefact revealed by the sinking water levels of the river. In March of this year, a long-lost tank was exposed in Sermide, which had been pushed into the water by German troops in 1945.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.