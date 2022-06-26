Torremolinos Council opens the registration period for new users of sports activities

By Chris King • 26 June 2022 • 0:02

Image of the Torremolinos sports facilities. Credit: [email protected]_On

The registration period for new users of the town’s sports activities has opened in the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos.

The Sports delegation of Torremolinos Town Hall announced on Friday, June 24, that the registration period for new users of the different sports activities in the Malaga municipality opens this coming Monday, June 27 at 9:30am.

All those wishing to take part in the numerous proposals that are established can do so both in person, at the offices of the Sports delegation, by appointment only. This can be done by calling: 952 05 80 87, or, 952 05 80 88.

Alternatively, it can be done online, through the platform: https://torremolinos.i2a.es/CronosWeb. All the activities, prices, and schedules can be consulted on the website: https://deportes.torremolinos.es.

This new term for users opens now after the renewal period expired on June 24 for those people who were already registered in sports activities last season.

The period to register for the fortnight of specific sports activities for the months of July and August remains open. A wide variety of physical proposals are on offer, allowing residents of Torremolinos to continue enjoying sports during the summer period.

Sports enthusiasts can choose from aerosalsa, aquafitness, body tonic, indoor cycling, school swimming, children’s swimming, functional training, GAP, adult swimming, paddle tennis, pilates, athletic physical preparation, tennis, and pet training.

