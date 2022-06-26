Which European country is currently best equipped for electric vehicles?

By Chris King • 26 June 2022 • 16:58

Image of an electric car being recharged. Credit: Creative Commons.

A study has revealed which countries in Europe are currently the best-prepared for electric vehicle drivers.

With the market share for electric vehicles (EV) up 47 per cent year over year and reaching a market share of 22 per cent, Europe has pledged to increase the number of public chargers to be ready for 130 million electric cars by 2035. But, which European country is currently the best equipped for EV owners to drive?

By evaluating a variety of EV compatibility factors such as infrastructure and charging costs, Uswitch.com/electric-car created a points-based index system to award each European country an EV compatibility score out of 10. Ultimately uncovering the country with the best EV charging infrastructure.

Scoring 4.52 out of 10 for EV compatibility, electric car owners in Spain have only 0.21 charging stations every 10 km². On top of that, almost eight (7.94) EVs are required to share each existing charging point. Annual charging costs in Spain are also among the highest in Europe, with owners expected to pay €417.01 annually – 11.2 per cent more than their Portuguese neighbours (€485.05).

With an EV compatibility score of 8.23 out of 10, Uswitch.com/electric-car can reveal that the Netherlands is the best country for EV drivers. On average, there are 24.15 charging stations per 10 km², the highest of all countries analysed.

This is 256.3 per cent more than Luxembourg which ranked second in this category (6.87 stations per 10 km² ). Not only so, but annual charging costs are predicted to be €184.59 per year, amongst the lowest of all countries analysed.

Following in second is Croatia, with charging infrastructure in the country scoring 7.66 out of 10. For every 1.47 EV on the road there is one charging station, meaning Croatia has the best charging station to EV ratio of all 32 European countries analysed. Costing almost a quarter (20.3 per cent) less than the Netherlands (€184.59), annual charging costs are predicted to be €231.75.

Slovakia and Latvia rank joint third with an EV combability score of 7.26 out of 10. When it comes to the number of charging stations, Slovakia offers 0.28 per 10 km² – three times more than Latvia with 0.07 per 10 km².

However, Latvia comes out ahead for fast charging, with 0.7 per cent of all stations offering high-speed charging compared to Slovakia’s 0.04 per cent. Annual charging costs in Latvia (€202.17) are also 15.9 per cent less a year than in Slovakia (€240.36).

The Alpine countries rank joint tenth, sharing an EV compatibility score of 5.32 out of 10. EV owners in Luxembourg enjoy 6.78 charging stations for every 10 km² across the country, 244.2 per cent more than in Switzerland (1.97 charging stations per 10 km²).

On average, there is one charging point for every 10.73 cars in Switzerland, which is double the number of cars sharing them in Luxembourg (5.09). However, Switzerland’s annual charging costs are €377.26, 3.6 per cent less than Luxembourg (€391.37).

If you’re thinking about becoming an EV owner, EV charging expert Ben Gallizzi offered some pointers: “Check your local EV infrastructure. Unfortunately, as our index proves, not all areas are made equal when it comes to charging stations. Ease charging anxiety with our EV charging points map as well as more information on home EV charging port installation”.

“Compare electric vehicles to find the right car for you! Don’t believe the hype – you’ll be shocked at the deals you’ll be able to find. Also, research EV-specific insurance and buying incentives. The UK government offers a £2,500 plug-in grant to anyone buying an electric vehicle as well as no road tax and Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme”, Gallizzi concluded.

A link to the full study can be found here: https://www.uswitch.com/electric-car/ev-charging/best-countries-to-own-an-ev/

