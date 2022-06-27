By Matthew Roscoe • 27 June 2022 • 9:48

Heartbreak as 9-year-old girl dies following a heart attack on motorway. Image: Google Street View

TRAGIC news rocked France over the weekend after a 9-year-old girl suffered a heart attack on a French motorway and died in hospital.

The young girl suffered a heart attack on the A9 motorway, at Salses (Pyrénées-Orientales), in the direction of Spain – France, on Saturday, June 25.

Emergency services from Salses were dispatched to the stretch of motorway at around 10.30 am after receiving calls that the girl had suffered a heart attack.

Paramedics performed CPR at the scene before they rushed the girl to the Perpignan hospital while trying to resuscitate her on the journey.

However, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

French media outlets reported that the young girl suffered regular heart attacks due to a heart problem.

After the post went viral in France, tributes flooded social media for the young girl.

“Condolences to the family. Rest in peace little angel,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“Awful, RIP little angel. Condolences to his family and loved ones,” another said.

One person wrote: “How sad is this. My grandson’s age. I can’t even imagine the shock and pain of the parents and his family. Rest in peace little angel.”

“More and more heart attacks in children. Poor child rest in peace and courage to the parents,” another added.

The news of the young girl’s death follows the sudden death of young competitive air-pistol shooter Stephanie Sim Shu.

The shooter from Malaysia, who was expected to earn a medal at the upcoming 2022 Sukma Games in Kuala Lumpur, died suddenly after suffering a stroke last week at the age of 19.

Prior to that,

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.