By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 18:21

Ambulance drivers in Moscow, Russia appeal over SHOCKINGLY low wages Credit: Creative Commons

Ambulance drivers in Russia’s capital of Moscow have appealed over their extremely low wages as reported on Monday, June 27.

Ambulance drivers have appealed in Russia’s Moscow , due to the low wages they are allegedly receiving which on an hourly basis “is almost one and a half times less than the cost of a shawarma”, as reported by Baza.

According to the Russian media outlet, more than 200 ambulance drivers have appealed to the president of the Russian Confederation of Labour (an organisation dedicated to protecting workers’ rights) to raise their salaries.

According to the ambulance drivers they currently earn less than taxi drivers, couriers and even janitors, with the hourly rate of an ambulance driver in the “Mosavtosantrans” service sitting at 104 rubles.

The drivers complain that this salary is not enough to even buy a shawarma.

The maximum possible salary for a Class one driver with the maximum experience is 42,300 rubles.

The drivers have already complained to the Moscow City Health Department, where they were told that the average wage was over 65,000 rubles.

According to the employees, such an “average amount” includes the bosses’ salary and payment for overtime.

The news of the ambulance drivers’ appeal, comes at a time when the war with Ukraine rages on with reports of Russian missiles hitting a shopping centre in Ukraine on the afternoon of Monday, June 27, as reported by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram