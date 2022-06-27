By Laura Kemp • 27 June 2022 • 15:36

Bilbao BBK Live music festival is driving Airbnb prices up by almost 50%. Credit: Pixabay

New research reveals the Bilbao BBK Live music festival is driving Airbnb prices up by over 49%, with a one-night stay averaging €269.

The study by money.co.uk analysed the average nightly cost of an Airbnb over the dates of the world’s most popular events in 2022. The average cost of an Airbnb in the same area was also taken for the week before the event, to demonstrate the difference in price, and reveal the events impacting Airbnb prices the most.

The Top 10 Global Music Events Increasing Airbnb Prices in 2022

During Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, UK, from June 22 – June 26, the average nightly price is €626 while the previous week’s nightly price is €195 – an increase of 221.6 per cent.

Ranking at number two is EXIT in Novi Sad, Serbia. The festival takes place between July 7 and July 10 and the nighly price increase is 145.8 per cent (from €71 to €174).

Third place is the infamous Coachella Festival in Indio, US, from April 15 to 17. Nightly prices rise from €660 to €1,557 during the festival, an increase of 135.8 per cent.

The Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, is at number four, with a price increase of 88.6 per cent from May 10 to May 14, from €106 to €199.

Spain’s Barcelona is at number five with Primavera Sound held between June 2 and June 4. The average nighly price increases from €228 to €349 during the festival, or 53.2 per cent.

At number six in the rankings in Afro Nation in Portimão, Portugal, which is held between July 1 and 3. Nightly prices increased from €174 to €262 – which is 50.3 per cent.

Bilbao BBK Live in Bilbao, Spain, ranks at number seven for the average nightly increase during the festival. Between July 2 and July 9, nightly prices increase from €180 to €269 – an increase of 49.3 per cent.

Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada, is on from July 29 to July 31 and nightly prices increase by 48.4 per cent during this time. The average nightly price before the festival is €231 while the week of the festival sees prices increase to €342.

At number nine is Splendour in the Grass in North Byron Parklands, from July 29 to July 31. The average nightly price the week of the festival is €372 while the week before is just €277 – an increase of 34.2 per cent.

At number 10 is Electric Daisy Carnival in America’s Las Vegas, with prices jumping from €467 a night to €622 during the event. An increase of 33.2 per cent.

Bilbao BBK Live ranks in 7th place, making its return on July 2nd. The annual music festival has seen Airbnb prices increase by over 49 per cent, with an average one-night stay totalling €269. This year the star-studded lineup includes The Killers and J Balvin.

Glastonbury is of course one of the most famous festivals in the world, and so it’s no surprise to see it topping the ranks. If you don’t fancy camping, then there aren’t exactly lots of hotels in the area, which will only serve to drive Airbnb prices up for the weekend (221.6 per cent).

Taking place in Novi Sad, Serbia, EXIT is one of the more affordable music festivals when it comes to average Airbnb costs. However, it still sees one of the biggest spikes in prices during the festival itself, growing by 145.8 per cent.

You can view the full research here.