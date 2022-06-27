By Laura Kemp • 27 June 2022 • 15:36
Bilbao BBK Live music festival is driving Airbnb prices up by almost 50%. Credit: Pixabay
The study by money.co.uk analysed the average nightly cost of an Airbnb over the dates of the world’s most popular events in 2022. The average cost of an Airbnb in the same area was also taken for the week before the event, to demonstrate the difference in price, and reveal the events impacting Airbnb prices the most.
The Top 10 Global Music Events Increasing Airbnb Prices in 2022
Bilbao BBK Live ranks in 7th place, making its return on July 2nd. The annual music festival has seen Airbnb prices increase by over 49 per cent, with an average one-night stay totalling €269. This year the star-studded lineup includes The Killers and J Balvin.
Glastonbury is of course one of the most famous festivals in the world, and so it’s no surprise to see it topping the ranks. If you don’t fancy camping, then there aren’t exactly lots of hotels in the area, which will only serve to drive Airbnb prices up for the weekend (221.6 per cent).
Taking place in Novi Sad, Serbia, EXIT is one of the more affordable music festivals when it comes to average Airbnb costs. However, it still sees one of the biggest spikes in prices during the festival itself, growing by 145.8 per cent.
You can view the full research here.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
