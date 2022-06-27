Bodies of missing 84-year-old man and his dog discovered drowned in a well in Girona

By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 5:09

Image of Mossos d'Esquadra officer. Credit: Mossos d'Esquadra

The bodies of a missing 84-year-old man and his dog have been found floating in a well in the Girona town of Lloret de Mar.

As reported to EFE by sources from the Mossos d’Esquadra, an 84-year-old man and his dog were found drowned inside a well in the Girona municipality of Lloret de Mar on Sunday, June 26. The initial hypothesis is that the old man fell down the well while trying to rescue his pet after it fell in.

The man’s family reported him missing when he never returned home after taking his dogs for a walk last Thursday, June 23, in the afternoon, just before the festival of San Juan. They alerted Mossos on Friday, June 25 about his disappearance.

A search operation was initiated, involving Mossos d’Esquadra officers, the fire department, Local Police, Civil Protection, and volunteers from the local hiking centre.

His body was subsequently discovered on Saturday, June 25, floating in about four metres of water inside a well. The body of his dog was next to him. Both bodies were recovered from the well by a Mossos underwater unit.

An investigation has been launched by Catalan police to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. Foul play is not suspected, and at this stage, it is believed to have been a tragic accident, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

