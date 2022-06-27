By Anna Ellis • 27 June 2022 • 18:45

Boys can wear skirts but not shorts in summer, UK school confirms. Credit Wymondham High Academy Secondary School website

Wymondham High Academy Secondary School in Norfolk, England, has updated its dress code to allow boys to wear skirts but they are banned from wearing shorts it has been confirmed Monday, June 27.

The secondary school has brought out a gender-neutral dress code allowing pupils to decide between skirts and trousers but has a ban on shorts according to the Mail.

The school insists it is very proud of its new policy for uniforms which will be introduced in September following consultation with parents.

Parents of children at the school have previously called for a relaxation of the uniform rules to allow pupils to wear shorts instead on hot days during the summer.

Jonathan Rockey, the headteacher of the 1,705-pupil school, defended the new policy as something we are very proud of’ and insisted it flowed from a consultation with pupils’ families.

One parent suggested: “A skirt is an item of clothing traditionally associated with girls so although it is absolutely fine for a boy to wear a skirt, many boys and girls might feel uncomfortable about that and would choose to wear shorts.”

Another parent said: ‘I don’t have any issues with boys wearing skirts. That isn’t the problem here. I’m sure many girls would also like the opportunity to wear shorts instead of trousers in hotter months.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.