By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 19:43

Canada sanctions Russia and Belarus to "end Putin's war of choice" Credit: Creative Commons

Canada has issued further sanctions on Russia and Belarus in an attempt to damage their defence sector in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Canada’s latest sanctions against Belarus and Russia’s Defence sector were issued on Monday, June 27.

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada will be imposing additional sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations, Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations, and the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations.

The sanctions will impose restrictions on 46 entities and six private individuals who are linked to the Russian Defence sectors, 15 Ukrainian individuals who support Russia, and a further 13 government individuals and two entities from Belarus.

Canada also plans to sanction disinformation and propaganda agents to “counter Kremlin disinformation.”

The export of some advanced technologies that could be used to improve Russia’s domestic defence manufacturing capability, such as quantum computers and advanced manufacturing equipment will also be banned.

Goods and technologies that could be used to manufacture weapons for Belarus have also been banned.

Following the move made by the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan, the Prime Minister also announced Canada’s intent to impose a ban on the import of certain gold goods from Russia.

Speaking on the sanctions Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated:

“Canada is unwavering in the belief that Ukrainians deserve to live in peace. Vladimir Putin and his regime have caused untold pain and suffering in Ukraine and across the world.”

“Together, with our G7 counterparts, Canada is stepping up our continuous and coordinated pressure to bring about the end of Vladimir Putin’s war of choice.”

The news follows Canada announcing sanctions on Russia following their ongoing war with Ukraine on Wednesday, June, 8.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.