By Anna Ellis • 27 June 2022 • 15:09
China's experimental mRNA jab called ArCoV almost ready to be approved. Credit Wikimedia.
Researchers are hoping the highly effective jab will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed because of Covid-19.
A small clinical trial has been carried out on the Chinese vaccine which showed that candidates triggered a stronger antibody response in vaccinated adults when given as a booster shot.
More so than the antibody response in a jab containing inactivated SARS-CoV-2 which is the vaccine platform that the country has mostly relied on so far.
COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Most infected people will develop mild to moderate illnesses and recover without hospitalisation.
Most common symptoms include:
Less common symptoms include:
Serious symptoms include:
The World Health Organisation suggest you seek immediate medical attention if you have serious symptoms. but always call before visiting your doctor or health facility.
People with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy should manage their symptoms at home.
On average it takes 5–6 days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.