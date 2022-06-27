BREAKING NEWS: Czech Republic bullet train crash one dead and four injured Close
China’s experimental mRNA jab called ArCoV almost ready to be approved

By Anna Ellis • 27 June 2022 • 15:09

China's experimental mRNA jab called ArCoV almost ready to be approved. Credit Wikimedia.

China is almost ready to approve their experimental mRNA jab called ArCoV in its fight against Covid-19 confirms Nature Monday, June 27.

Researchers are hoping the highly effective jab will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed because of Covid-19.

A small clinical trial has been carried out on the Chinese vaccine which showed that candidates triggered a stronger antibody response in vaccinated adults when given as a booster shot.

More so than the antibody response in a jab containing inactivated SARS-CoV-2 which is the vaccine platform that the country has mostly relied on so far.

COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Most infected people will develop mild to moderate illnesses and recover without hospitalisation.

Most common symptoms include:

  • fever
  • cough
  • tiredness
  • loss of taste or smell

Less common symptoms include:

  • sore throat
  • headache
  • aches and pains
  • diarrhoea
  • a rash on the skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes
  • red or irritated eyes

Serious symptoms include:

  • difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
  • loss of speech or mobility, or confusion
  • chest pain

The World Health Organisation suggest you seek immediate medical attention if you have serious symptoms. but always call before visiting your doctor or health facility.

People with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy should manage their symptoms at home.

On average it takes 5–6 days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days.

Written by

Anna Ellis

