By Guest Writer • 27 June 2022 • 16:52

Lucy and Ollie are Rock of the Ages Credit: Rock of the Ages Facebook

EVERY night is music night at Marbella’s top attraction La Sala Banus but in July there will be four tribute nights offering musical events for all tastes.

The line-up will be as follows;

July 4 – Beatles tribute with Trix so don’t twist and shout, just invest €12 to come together with like minded souls who enjoy the music of Britain’s most popular band.

July 11 – There is a complete change of pace as it’s the turn of the Rat Pack as Martin Joseph (Frank Sinatra), Dave Lee (Dean Martin) and Thomas Henry (Sammy Davis Jnr) will perform some of the three crooners’ best loved numbers, all for just €12.

July 18 – Ollie Hughes looks and sounds just like Stoke-on Trent Superstar Robbie Williams in a show that takes in all of his biggest hits, also costing €12.

July 25 – Ollie returns but this time with singing partner Lucy Pardoe as they perform their Rock of the Ages show with songs from rock giants such as Queen, Bryan Adams, Journey and many more with tickets costing just €10 allowing guests to enjoy all of their rock favourites.

Guests should arrive between 7pm to 7.30pm to dine from the A La Carte menu before the shows commence at 9pm in the Live Lounge.

To secure your place call 952 814 145 or email [email protected].

Thank you for reading ‘Every night is music night at Marbella’s top attraction La Sala Banus’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.