Everything you need to know about moving to Quesada

By Annie Dabb • 27 June 2022 • 7:36

Moving to Quesada. Image - Facebook

Ciudad Quesada is a large multi-cultural town in the municipality of Rojales, Alicante, that didn’t really exist until the 1970s. A short drive from other popular areas along Spain’s Costa Blanca like Torrevieja and San Fulgencio, Quesada is a great urban town for those thinking of moving to Spain and don’t want to sacrifice picturesque mountains and stunning beaches for bars, restaurants and entertainment.

Although inland, the nearest beach to Quesada is only a 10-minute drive away. The Valencian town is home to many shops and eateries, as well as an abundance of flamingos and other wildlife on salt lakes, owing to its healthy climate. Offering a great quality of life in the sun, Quesada is a perfect option for those looking to move to somewhere lively in Spain.

Like many towns along Spain’s Costa Blanca, Quesada also boasts many award-winning blue-flag beaches just a few minutes’ drive away at Guardamar del Segura. It is unique in its built-up urbanisation whilst still retaining views of the lavish countryside, orange groves and the salt lakes of nearby Torrevieja.

So whether you are searching for peace and tranquillity along the sandy shorelines or enjoy a more active, cosmopolitan lifestyle still with time to relax in the sun, moving to Quesada is a great option for single people, couples, families and retirees.

To make moving to Quesada a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before making the decision.

Contents

Where is Quesada

Property in Quesada

Setting up your home in Quesada

Things to do in Quesada

Best restaurants in Quesada

Schools in Quesada

Healthcare in Quesada

Contact information

Where is Quesada?

Quesada lies in the south of Spain’s municipality of Rojales, and is a mere 25 minute drive from Alicante-Elche Airport and about 35 minutes from Murcia (San Javier) airport. Part of its charm is its blend of urban, beach, and rural topography, making it a worthy contender for those thinking of moving to Spain.

Property in Quesada

Quesada is a relatively modern area and offers much in the way of excitement and a good quality of life in Spain. For this reason, it is considered one of Spain’s current hotspots for those thinking of moving to Spain.

When moving to Quesada, you might find it difficult to find a one-bedroom apartment, but two-bedroom apartments can be anywhere from €100,000 and €300,00o, a townhouse is worth around €130,000 a villa usually starts at around €600,000 but can go up to millions of Euros.

Setting up your home in Quesada

Our top pick Global Discount Furniture Outlet Global Discount Furniture Outlet, located just 5 minutes from Ciudad Quesada, is the place for all of your household furniture needs, selling everything from lounge, bedroom and dining room furniture including garden and office furniture – taking the stress out of furnishing your home when you move to Spain. This father and daughter family-run business has been trading on the Costa Blanca for 6 years but has been in the furniture industry for over 40 years. In that time, the team has gone from strength to strength providing unbeatable service to their customers, striving to provide high-quality household furniture at the best possible price. Global Discount Furniture Outlet offer personalised furniture packs with lots of different ranges and options to choose from, with the option to personalise any pack to suit your requirements and budget. They also offer a free delivery and assembly service (carried out by professional carpenters) and free storage for pre-orders made online. Global Discount Furniture Outlet also run their own small manufacturing company making quality sofas, headboards, ottomans & beds with a choice of different styles and fabrics to suit your taste – this allows the company to cut costs on shipping and pass the savings onto their customers. The new and improved website allows you to easily browse and view all stock online with accurate measurements and details, and secure easy online payment and delivery options. Global discount furniture outlet ‘where the sale never ends’! Come along and see the team in the Benijofar store, or feel free to contact Haley on landline: 966 713 457 or Mobile: 607 360 963 Website: Click here Address: Calle Vicente Blasco Ibañez 50, Benijofar 03178 Sponsored

Things to do in Quesada

1. Explore some of Costa Blanca’s beaches

One of the big draws of moving to Quesada is the sea and sun. The nearest beach to Quesada is Campomar and the sea is usually warm enough to swim in, especially in the summer months. You can also take your pick from El Camp and La Mata, also within 7 miles of Quesada.

2. Make a splash at Aqua Park Ciudad Quesada

Spend a fun family day out playing in this water park’s many slides and pools. With a cafe, restaurant and picnic area, as well as places to relax and soak up some sun or chill out in the shade, there is something for everyone here!

Website: Click here

Opening hours: 11am until 6pm everyday in the summer

Telephone: 96 671 86 12

Price: Adult Ticket €18.00, Junior Ticket €15.00, Single entry for over 65s €15.00, Child Ticket (0-3 years) free

3. Dinner and a show

Quesada has lots of great spots to catch a traditional Spanish Flamenco performance. Visit Restaurante Villasalada to enjoy authentic Spanish food and wine and immerse yourself in this cultural treat, with a show most Saturdays.

Find out more about prices and times or book a show here.

4. Tee off on La Marquesa Golf

Quesada has one of the most historic courses on Costa Blanca, La Marquesa, home to the mythical Sawgrass Hole. Spend an afternoon meandering from hole to hole across the club’s pristine golfing greens and basking in the Spanish sunshine.

Website and booking: Click here

Opening hours: 7:30am until 8:30pm

Telephone: 966 71 42 58

Image – La Marquesa Golf

5. Appreciate art by Rafael Zabaleta at his museum in Quesada

Born in Quesada in 1907, many of the paintings of Rafael Zabaleta are housed in this remarkable gallery, along with works by several of his contemporaries such as Pablo Picasso, Joán Miró and José Luis Verdes. Well worth a visit for art lovers!

Website: Click here

Opening hours: 10am until 2pm and 5pm until 8pm

Telephone: 953 73 42 60

Price: Tickets €4, pensioners and disabled people €2, children (from 6 to 18 years) €1, university students €2, groups (over 20 people) €3

6. Discover Quesada’s history at the centre of interpretation of Quesada’s archaeological heritage (CIPAQ)

This free museum shows the extraordinary prehistoric and Roman legacy of Quesada. The first floor is dedicated to the Jaén province, declared a world heritage site in 1998. The floor below depicts the roman villa of Bruñel, with mosaics surprisingly well preserved. It’s useful to know that Tourist Information can also be found at this museum.

Website: Click here

Opening hours: 10am until 2pm, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Telephone: 953 71 40 11

Price: Free

7. Experience new heights at the Church of Saint Pedro and Saint Paulo

Located at the highest point of Quesada, this neoclassic-style church stands where a mosque used to be. If you climb to the top of the adjoining tower, you’ll be awarded with beautiful views across the bustling town.

Website: Click here

Opening hours: Free tour with the programme “Hidden Treasures of la Loma”: Monday to Friday, 10am until 2pm (by prior appointment). Saturday and Sunday, please check.

Telephone: 671834229

Price: Free

8. La Cueva del Agua (the cave of water)

Visitors can access this magical cave set into the hillside, also known as Gruta de las Maravillas and Cueva de la Virgen de Tíscar, via a set of steep steps from the ravine formed by Rio Tíscar. Long considered a sacred place, inside the open-top cave you will find a 20-metre waterfall and be able to bathe in the sunlight filtering down from the stalagmites and stalactites that adorn the walls.

9. Be inspired at the Miguel Hermandez Museum

Just a short journey from Quesada in the town of Orihuela, the living place of poet Miguel Hermandez in Quesada has since been converted into a museum depicting his original furniture and objects, and photographs of Hermandez throughout his life. Take a moment to soak up the ambience and read some of his poetry under the fig tree that still stands in the house’s back garden.

Website: Click here

Opening hours: 10am until 2pm and 5pm until 8pm, 10am until 2pm Sundays, closed Mondays

Telephone: 672 21 90 87

Price: Call the box office on 96 674 46 57

10. Take a stroll around Recorral

Recorral Rojales Park, originally a cattle farm, is now somewhat of a green paradise, perfect for hiking or for settling down with a picnic and a good book. Expect to find dog walkers a plenty and a variety of brightly coloured birds darting amongst the park’s several lakes.

Best restaurants in Quesada

1. The Olive Tree – El Raso

Just 10 minutes from the beach, The Olive Tree serves a mix of Mediterranean and European food to satisfy all diners. They focus on healthy as well as delicious food, and everything is freshly prepared daily. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available and kids eat free! There is also a sunny terrace to enjoy food and drinks.

Open: 6pm til 11pm, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Carrer Nostra Santorum de Fatima El Raso Guardamar

Booking: 965 704 891

Price: €

2. Restaurante Valdés

In Torrevieja, not far from Quesada, you’ll find Restaurante Valdés. The main focus of this restaurant is creating fresh flavours with genuine ingredients to satisfy their customers. Diners can enjoy a cheap but traditional Spanish Menu del Día for €10, which changes regularly to ensure its freshness, or something lighter. They also have fabulous desserts, including ice cream and chocolate with churros. Staff speak both Spanish and English.

Open: 8am – 10pm Friday to Wednesday, closed on Thursdays

Address: Avenida Españoles 19, Torrevieja, 03188

Booking: 966 921 026

Price: €

3. Don Pepe

If you’re looking for Latin American cuisine, you don’t want to miss Don Pepe’s Peruvian dishes! They serve a variety of expertly prepared seafood and rice dishes, Peruvian rotisserie chicken and salads, all inspired by the flavours and spices of Perú.

Open: 1pm – 11pm Monday to Saturday, closed on Sundays

Address: Calle Campo de Guardamar 53, CV-895, 03140 Guardamar del Segura, Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 641 29 49 98

Price: €€€

4. Restaurante Nautilus

A short 20-minute drive to Torrevieja will also bring you to Restaurante Nautilus, in an idyllic seafront location, to create the perfect ambience and present you with panoramic views whilst you enjoy your food. Serving up pizzas and paellas, as well as a wide range of Mediterranean and international cuisine, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Open: Urbanización Rocio del Mar, Calle Acantilado, 1, 03185

Address: 9am – 12am Monday to Sunday

Booking: +34 966 798 354

Price: €€

5. El Mesón de la Costa

Family-run since 1989, El Mesón de la Costa (the inn on the coast) utilises only the highest quality raw materials in their dishes, cooking with fish from the bay. Visitors will note the hundreds of Iberian hams hanging from the restaurant’s ceiling, the best preserves from elite brands. Of course, all of these delicious dishes can be enjoyed with the finest wines, as El Mesón boasts a selection of more than 500 kinds.

Open: 12:30pm – 3:45pm and 7pm – 11pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Ramón y Cajal, 27, 03182, Torrevieja, Alicante

Booking: +34 966 70 35 98

Price: €€€

6. Laurel’s Restaurant & Bar

Enjoy dinner and live music on Saturday nights at this charming restaurant, an established favourite in Quesada. With both a set menu and a la carte menu available, you might find yourself tempted by their Greek or Thai-inspired starters or feel spoilt for choice by their fresh meat and fish dishes. Vegetarian options are also available.

Open: 6pm – late Thursdays to Saturdays, 1pm – late on Sundays, closed on Monday and Wednesday

Address: C/ 21 Los Arcos 03170, Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

Booking: +34 965 077 444

Price: €€

7. Lakeview Bar & Restaurant

A humble eatery with a phenomenal view, Lakeview Bar & Restaurant does what it says on the tin, serving a range of burgers, wraps, salads and sandwiches with a stunning view overlooking Quesada’s Salt Lakes. Outdoor and indoor bar and seating available.

Open: 12pm – 9pm on Mondays, 12pm – 10pm on Tuesdays, 12pm – 6pm Wednesday to Sunday

Address: Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada

Booking: 722 891 977

Price: €

8. Stan and Ollie’s Restaurant

This family-run fine dining restaurant has been serving delicious dishes from around the world for the last 20 years. Whether you fancy Thai food, mussels, steak or pasta, every dish is cooked to order with the freshest ingredients.

Open: 6pm – 9pm Tuesday to Saturday, 1pm – 8pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: C/Nostra Senyora de Fatima 10. El Raso 03149, Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Booking: +34 637 58 33 73

Price: €€

9. Bellissimo Restaurant

This gourmet pizzeria located at Quesada’s golf club La Marquesa, specialises in Italian pizza, pasta and meat dishes for a meal between holes or a pleasant family dining experience. Gluten-free options are also available.

Open: 12pm – 3pm and 6pm – 10pm Wednesday to Monday, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle Quesada Balester, 1, 03170, Rojales, Spain

Booking: +34 865 75 73 09

Price: €€

10. Paprika Fusion Restaurant

As a Hungarian-Sephardi fusion restaurant, Paprika offers many traditional dishes from Budapest and the Mediterranean, including Gulash and Moroccan lamb tagine. They also serve Vienesse schnitzel, Greek souvlaki sirloin steaks and a range of soups. not to mention their incredible range of decadent desserts!

Open: 1pm – 10pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida de las Naciones 1.c, 03170 Rojales, Spain

Booking: +34 640 074 394

Price: €

Schools in Quesada

When moving to a new area, finding a great school is essential. If you decide to move to Quesada, the area boasts several highly recommended international and language schools for children and adults to choose from.

Willow International School

For children aged 4-18, Willow International School offers a UK national curriculum for children based in Quesada.

Academia Berlingua Idiomas

This centre offers language classes for everyone from children to adults from as little as €65 per month. Languages on offer include English, French and German and the teachers, many of whom are natives, imbue their students with knowledge of Spain’s history, culture and traditions as well as the language.

Public School Prince of Spain

This primary school and nursery is one of the main primary education institutions in Rojales. It is a Spanish school but many of the staff speak English.

Colegio C.E.I.P poeta Miguel Hermández

Named after the poet born in Quesada in the early 20th century, this free school seeks to cultivate a sustainable, environmentally friendly environment by encouraging creative projects throughout infancy and primary ages.

Healthcare in Quesada

Making sure healthcare is accessible and available when you need it is an important part of moving anywhere. The urbanisation of Quesada has meant that there are several great health care options available for residents and visitors in the city and in the surrounding areas. Here is a list of some of the healthcare centres that will be useful when moving to Quesada.

Hospitals

Hospital Vega Baja

This public hospital in San Bartolomeo is only a 10-minute drive from Quesada and offers 24-hour emergency service. It provides great healthcare for the whole Vega Baja area from minor medical issues to health problems requiring an operation. Many of the staff speak both Spanish and English.

Address: Hospital Vega Baja, 03314, Alicante, Spain

Contact: +34 966 74 90 00

Doctors

Centro Médico Ciudad Quesada

Open 9:30am – 6pm 5 days a week, excluding weekends, this medical centre is your gateway to Spanish public healthcare and support in Quesada. The majority of doctors will speak some English but it is advised to take a translator with you.

Address: Av. de las Naciones, 4, 03170 Cdad. Quesada, Alicante, Spain

Contact: +34 966 71 89 16

Dentists

Arches Dental Practice

Arches Dental Practice boasts a committed team of multillingual dentists and dental hygienists offering a wide range of services from teeth whitening and implants to a regular check-up. The modern clinic has wheelchair access and the latest dentistry equipment.

Address: C. los Arcos, 19, 03170 Cdad. Quesada, Alicante, Spain

Contact: +34 965 72 59 40

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That’s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Quesada.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

Thank you for taking the time to read this article about Moving to Quesada, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.