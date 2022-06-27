By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 14:13
"Extensive dialogue between NATO and Russia no longer possible" says Secretary General
Credit: Creative Commons
NATO’s Secretary General spoke on the difficulties in the current dialogue with Russia and its ongoing war with Ukraine, at NATO’s pre-conference meeting for the Madrid Summit of 2022.
Speaking on the Summit, Stoltenberg stated:
“Our NATO Summit in Madrid this week will be transformative with many important decisions including on a new Strategic Concept for a new security reality, a fundamental shift in NATO’s deterrence and defence and support to Ukraine now, and for the future.”
Speaking on the future defence plans NATO’s Secretary General stated:
“At the Summit, we will strengthen our forward defences. We will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance up to brigade-levels.”
“We will transform the NATO Response Force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000 we will also boost our ability to reinforce in crisis and conflict.”
Stoltenberg said that NATO’s Response force would include:
According to Stoltenberg the plans constitute the “biggest overhaul of collective deterrence and defence since the Cold War.”
The defence plans will require further investment from European Allies and Canada, with current estimates of defence spending showing figures “well over” $350 billion since 2014.
The news follows reports of 12 German self-propelled Pzh 2000 howitzers now in use in the Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.