By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 15:34

Italy's second richest man Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio dies aged 87 Credit: Twitter @Luxottica

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of Luxottica and second richest man in Italy has died aged 87 as reported on Monday June 27.

Italy’s Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder and chairman of Luxxottica, the world’s leading optical distribution centre , died on June 27 at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan as reported by Fanpage.it

The American business magazine Forbes, ranked Del Vecchio as the second richest man in Italy, who owed most of his wealth to his eyewear industry (now renamed Essilux, following the merger with the French group Essilor).

Luxottica’s company Twitter account posted the following tweet after the death of their founder:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Chairman, Leonardo Del Vecchio. Today, the world has lost a visionary: an entrepreneurial genius, a good friend to many, and an all-round incredible man. pic.twitter.com/hWl8YGS0F2 — Luxottica (@Luxottica) June 27, 2022

His wealth in 2021 is reported to have grown from $16.1 billion in 2020 to $25.8 billion. The Italian Businessman also played an important role in Italian finance for years now, actively managing the Assicurazioni Generali group.

The title of Cavaliere dell’Ordine al Merito del Lavoro was awarded to Del Vecchio in 1986 by the President of the Italian Republic, and the businessman also received an honorary degree in Business Economics from the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice in May 1995.

His honorary academic achievements did not end there, with four further awards being bestowed upon him.

In 1999 he received an honorary Master’s degree in International Business from the MIB – Management School of Trieste, and in 2002 an honorary degree in Management Engineering from the University of Udine.

Leonardo Del Vecchio received another honorary degree in Materials Engineering from the Politecnico di Milano in March 2006, and in December 2012, the CUOA Foundation awarded him an honorary Master’s degree in Business Administration.

His business success also led him to become active in the world of charity, with the establishment of the Leonardo Del Vecchio Foundation to support charitable and non-profit initiatives in 2017.

He also worked in the capacity of chairman in various organisations including Delfin S.à r.l. and Aterno S.à r.l., the Leonardo Del Vecchio Foundation and Covivio S.A.

