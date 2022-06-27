By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 11:51

Judge grants sex change for eight-year-old child in Spain's Ourense Credit: Creative Commons

The child, named Antonio, has been granted a sex change, from female to male by Spain’s Civil Registry.

The judge in charge of the Civil Registry in Spain’s Ourense reportedly granted the sex change to the eight-year-old child, whose birth certificate states the child is a female, claiming he had “sufficient maturity” and a “stable situation of transsexuality,’ as reported by 20minutos.

The judge ruled that the child’s birth certificate should be rectified and that the indication of sex should be changed to “male” and not “female” as it previously read.

The court case first began in 2021, when the parents of the child, named Antonio, requested the change at Spain’s Civil Registry.

The magistrate met with the child last March, and established that he had the”sufficient maturity” as well as demonstrating a “stable situation of transsexuality”.

In the court order, the judge recounted the situation experienced by Antonio and stressed that he always thought and felt himself to be a boy, which is why he has granted the sex change in the Civil Registry.

The order, which was signed by the magistrate Darío Carpio Estévez Pérez on June 10, comes just as Spain’s Council of Ministers approved the first draft trans law for sex change without a medical or psychological report from the age of 12.

The draft law would reportedly only consider certain cases when under 12, but from the age of 16 upwards, all cases would be considered.

