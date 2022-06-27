L’Alfàs environmental campaign gets results

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 June 2022 • 22:16

environmental campaign gets results Image: L'Alfas

The environmental campaign in l’Alfàs is getting results with thirty people taking part in last Saturday’s coastal clean-up day.

Organised by a partnership between the councils of Beaches and Environment, Rotary Club Internacional de l’Alfàs, We love Albir, Red Cross and Hamacas Playa Albi, the group collected less rubbish than in previous years.

Councillor for Beaches and the Environment, Luis Miguel Morant said: “This is good news. People are becoming more and more aware of the importance of caring for the environment and not leaving waste in the street.”

The group who were provided with biodegradable plastic-free rubbish bags and gloves undertook a clean-up in the Amerador, Metge and La Mina coves, located in the Serra Gelada Natural Park, and in the Bulevar de los Músicos area.

Morant thanked all those involved who he said did a wonderful job in removing all sorts of waste from mattresses to fishing equipment to polystyrene containers, but most of all plastic.

He finished by saying that the environmental campaign is getting results, it had been a great success and that he was pleased to see the message is getting through that we need to look after the environment.

