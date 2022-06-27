Madonna: in deep DESPAIR and scared for her four daughters

In a lengthy post that spanned several Tweets Madonna wrote:

“I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that. Legislation has decided that We no longer have rights as women over our bodies.”

“This decision Has plunged me And every other woman in this country into deep despair.”

“Now the Supreme Court has decided that Women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights.”

“In fact, we have less rights than a gun.”

“I am scared For my daughters. I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.”

“I Guess God Put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough To bear the weight.”

“Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong. enough to overcome. And so We Shall 🙏🏼 Overcome!”

“We will find a way to make It A Federal Law to Protect Abortion Rights! Ladies are you ready……..,……….💪🏻💪💪🏽💪🏾💪🏿. To Fight?”

Madonna has six children. She shares her daughter, Lourdes Leon, with her ex-husband, Carlos Leon, and shares her son, Rocco Ritchie, with another ex-husband in acclaimed filmmaker, Guy Ritchie.

In addition to her two biological children, Madonna has four children she adopted from Malawi on three separate occasions.

She welcomed David into her home in 2006. The following year she brought Mercy into her family, and in 2017 she broadened her family by adopting twins Estere and Stella.