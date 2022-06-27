Municipal Chess Promotion Plan promotes the game to schools in Estepona

By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 21:04

Image of giant chess boards on Estepona paseo maritimo. Credit: [email protected]

Estepona Council has been successfully promoting the game of chess in schools throughout the Malaga municipality.

As reported today, Monday, June 27, by Estepona Town Hall, the Municipal Chess Promotion Plan, which was launched in mid-2011 as a pioneering educational experience in the country, has made it possible for more than 10,000 students to learn this game in the Malaga municipality.

This initiative offers important intellectual benefits to those who play it. All students enrolled in schools in Estepona municipality have received training to learn to play chess.

The practice of chess brings with it important benefits for children, since it exercises and improves their memory, concentration, creativity, and logic, and even helps them to solve problems and advance in reading comprehension.

During this academic year, the Municipal Chess School has given classes to a total of 210 students in Estepona and Cancelada. As a result, a total of 754 second-year Primary students from 13 educational centres in the town will receive the diploma of the introductory chess courses taught by the Municipal Chess School.

Estepona is a town committed to chess. Proof of this is that another of the actions carried out to promote it was the construction of six giant boards on the Paseo Maritimo.

Each of these structures has an area of ​​20m² featuring chess pieces made of pressed plastic with a length of 55cm. All of these boards are available to the public so that they can enjoy games outdoors and in front of the sea.

Throughout the summer, the Municipal Chess School will hold rapid chess games and giant games on the large-format boards on the Paseo Maritimo. As in past years, the “Play with Us” activity is free and open to anyone who wants it. It will take place from July 1 to August 26, from 7pm to 10pm, under the supervision of the EMAE professor, Miguel Abril.

The next summer event with chess will take place on August 11, from 8pm to midnight, with the celebration of the XXXVI Chess Night ‘Ciudad de Estepona’, also on the Paseo Maritimo.

Estepona’s Municipal Chess School will offer beginner and advanced chess classes at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre from July 12 to August 25, for children between the ages of 6 and 16, from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 5pm.

Entries can be made at the Culture Delegation, located at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre, from July 1 to 15, Monday through Friday, from 10am to 1;30pm.

