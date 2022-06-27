NEW YORK: Absolute chaos as people fear active shooter is loose

Panicked Pride attendees were left fleeing for safety after false shooting reports in both New York City and at the San Francisco Civic Centre.

New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief, Jeffrey Maddrey, confirmed that no shots were actually fired in Washington Square Park after shocking social media videos showed New Yorkers fleeing the area.

He confirmed that the popping sounds were just fireworks.

Just after the event, the NYPD were quick to post on Twitter “There were NO shots fired in Washington Square Park. After an investigation, it was determined that the sound was fireworks set off at the location.”

New York City’s official LGBT Pride events commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

At the time, police raids were common in gay bars or suspected queer spaces.

In the early hours of June 28th, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a known hangout for the gay community in New Yorks Greenwich Village.

Thirteen people were arrested. But unlike in previous raids, people fought back against the arrests, and the Stonewall raid led to riots, which sparked the gay rights movement.

Exactly one year later, on June 28th, 1970, the first Gay Pride March was held by the Christian Street Liberation Day Committee in New York City.

This was the first dedicated event to commemorate the Stonewall Riots.