27 June 2022

BREAKING NEWS: UNIMAGINABLE CASUALTIES as Russian missiles hit shopping centre in Kremenchuk Ukraine Credit: Telegram @V_Zelenskiy_official

Russian missiles hit a shopping centre in Ukraine on the afternoon of Monday, June 27, as reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The statement on the Russian missiles hitting a shopping centre in Ukraine as issued by President Zelensky read:

“Poltava region. Kremenchuk.”

“The occupants fired rockets at a shopping centre with over a thousand civilians. The mall is destroyed, emergency workers are busy extinguishing the fire, and the number of victims is impossible to estimate.”

“No danger for the Russian army. No strategic value. Only people’s attempts to live a normal life, which makes the occupants so angry.”

“Russia continues to take its powerlessness out on ordinary people. To rely on the adequacy and humanity of their side is marred.”

Ukrainian journalist Anastasia Lapatina took to Twitter to share footage of the incident posting:

“Russian missiles just hit a crowded shopping center in Kremenchuk, while over a 1,000 civilians were inside. The possible number of casualties is unimaginable.”

Russian missiles just hit a crowded shopping center in Kremenchuk, while over a 1,000 civilians were inside. The possible number of casualties is unimaginable pic.twitter.com/H0QiWzwefq — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) June 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @lapatina_

Further footage was shared on Twitter, with another user posting:

“The Russian missiles hit a shopping and entertainment centre in Kremenchuk, – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi says.”

“A video from subscribers from inside the building in Kremenchuk, where Russian missiles hit.”

⚡️The Russian missiles hit a shopping and entertainment centre in Kremenchuk, – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi says. https://t.co/mcUv8CjvA3 pic.twitter.com/jdTy0D5uSi — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Further footage of the missile strike was posted on Twitter:

“Burning mall in Kremenchuk as a result of Russian shelling. A video from subscribers.”

⚡️Burning mall in Kremenchuk as a result of Russian shelling. A video from subscribers. pic.twitter.com/F5jekaXbYx — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The news follows news of the Ukraine Army reporting the destruction of a Russian SA-22 Greyhound anti-aircraft system on Snake Island, on Monday June 27.

“Another strike of the #UAarmy on the russian troops on Snake Island. The occupiers lost an anti-aircraft system Pantsir (SA-22 Greyhound). The cleaning of our land will continue as long as needed,” read a tweet by the Defence of Ukraine.

