By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 June 2022 • 9:09

Rafa Nadal declares himself fit to play Wimbledon. Credit: [email protected]

Rafa Nadal has declared himself fit to play Wimbledon saying that the pain in his foot has all but disappeared after taking precautions and changing his practice schedule.

Nadal, who has his third Grand Slam of the season in his sights, will appear at the completion which starts today June 27. The Spaniard, who is a clay specialist, has not competed on grass since 2019 when he injured himself playing against Roger Federer at the All England Club.

Preparation for Wimbledon has not been ideal but it has enabled Nadal to overcome his injury, which has been everyone’s concern. Nadal is however tired of the subject telling 20minutos: “We can’t talk about my foot every day, because if we don’t forget the most important thing, which is tennis.

“I’ve had a lot of problems in my life with injuries and I don’t think about it every day when I’m on the court, I don’t think if it’s going to hurt or not, I’m positive. But you can’t compete and be thinking all day about the pain.

“If I’m here it’s because things are going well, if not, I wouldn’t be. I’m happy with the evolution, but I can’t be super happy because I don’t know what will happen.

“When I wake up, I don’t have that pain that I had for the last year and a half,” making it clear that for now talk about his injury is over. It is he said time to talk tennis.

Nadal doesn’t appear until Tuesday when he faces Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo. His rival Novak Djokovic, the number one seed and defending champion, will face Korean Son-Woo Kwon today.

The Wimbledon faithful will be pleased to hear that Rafa Nadal has declared himself fit as will the tournament organisers.

