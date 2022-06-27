‘Raise a Glass to Dads’ in Los Alcazares, Murcia last event for organiser Lesley

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 June 2022 • 10:55

Image: Paul Eburne

THE “Raise a Glass” to Dads, Past, Present & Future event at the Tataki European Cuisine Restaurant in Los Alcazares, Murcia was the last event for animal rescue organiser Lesley Eburne.

On June 21, 112 people attended the special event for dads at the Los Alcazares Tataki restaurant in Murcia, as Lesley organised her last event and raised money for three local animal rescue shelters.

“The staff coped brilliantly with their largest event to date, serving three courses and lots of drinks, enjoyed by everyone,” Lesley wrote to Euro Weekly News.

Ian Durran acted as DJ and quizmaster with his wife Maureen “helping as always”.

The event quiz and raffle raised €1385 which was presented to the three local animal shelters: PAPS, LOS INFIERNOS and MALCOLM´S CATS.

Jacquie Thwaites thanked everyone involved and said, “We are all always desperate for funds & volunteers and the money raised will help to pay our ever-growing vet bills.”

Lesley also thanked everyone for their support and Elaine Gibson for her help. She also praised the volunteers at the shelters, noting: “They all do such a rewarding but sometimes a very sad job.”

Lesley then revealed that this was her last event.

She said: “This is my last event as I am retiring as the main organiser for events.

“Thanks to those who have helped and supported me with various charities over the years, I will still be assisting with various events and hope that the local people will continue their valuable support, as all local charities always need help and volunteers.

“Thanks to everyone who has come along, and TATAKI for hosting the event.”

