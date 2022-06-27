By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 12:42

Russian soldiers ready to abandon war after giving up "spiritually" claims Ukraine Credit: Creative Commons

Russian soldiers are reportedly ready to leave the ongoing war effort in Ukraine, after “spiritually” giving up, according to an intercepted phone call from the Defence intelligence of Ukraine.

The news of the Russian soldiers feeling “spiritually” demoralised in the ongoing war with Ukraine was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, who in a tweet posted audio of the alleged phone call:

📞 “Half of them have already given up spiritually” – an occupant tells her mother about her desire to get out of the war.”

#ГУРперехоплення

📞 «Половина взагалі духовно здались вже» – окупант розповідає матері про бажання втекти з війни.

The Russian soldier allegedly complained to his mother about the current state of the war in Ukraine and great losses on the Russian side and asked her to find a military lawyer to find a way to leave the war:

“The company commander, all the officers. What should we do? How can we do it right? We need to be trained. Because they come here and try to sell us something. We, of course, listen to them. But we think they are all bullsh … (Fools). For a month we have been waiting for reinforcements.”

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, when asked why ammunition is not taken, the Russian soldier stated bluntly: “Because everyone is … (afraid). Half of them are already spiritually abandoned. We are now getting into cars and would leave”.

The news of Russian soldiers becoming more demoralised in the war with Ukraine follows reports of Russian soldiers being allowed to shoot civilians at checkpoints in Ukraine’s Kherson region, according to the Ukraine Security Service.

