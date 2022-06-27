By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 18:52

Spanish celebrity RUN OVER sparks controversy in DGT's latest awareness campaign

A Spanish celebrity has been “run over” in Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) latest awareness campaign released on Monday June 27.

The controversial footage of Spanish celebrity Amaia Romero being run over in the DGT’s latest awareness campaign was shared on Twitter by Spain’s Interior Ministry:

“Every year more than 1⃣0⃣0⃣ people are killed on the roads. To know this is to start to avoid it. New awareness campaign by the DGTes for this #summer, with @amaiaromero ⤵️”

Cada año más de 1⃣0⃣0⃣ personas fallecen al ser atropelladas en carretera Saberlo es empezar a evitarlo Nueva campaña de concienciación de la @DGTes para este #verano, con @amaiaromero ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Hieuq9Z35q — Ministerio del Interior (@interiorgob) June 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @interiorgob

According to Spain’s DGT, one of the reasons that has led to the focus of the summer campaign on road traffic accidents, is the high number of road traffic fatalities.

Last year, 110 people were killed in road traffic accidents, i.e. 10 per cent of the total number of fatalities.

In order for the campaign to reach the greatest possible number of citizens, the DGT has created two television adverts, two radio spots that can be heard on the main radio stations in the country, several graphics for print media and different pieces for digital media and social networks, including a making off of how the adverts were produced by the protagonists.

In addition, the campaign will also been shown this summer in cinemas and outdoors in advertising campaigns in Spain’s cities.

Amaia Romero, the 23-year-old Spanish celebrity in the campaign, is a singer and song-writer best known of winning Spain’s beloved “Operacion Triunfo” in 2017 , a singing competition where all of the competitors live in a house together and get voted off by the public (much like Big Brother).

She then went on to sing for Spain at Eurovision 2018.

The campaign has caused controversy on Twitter with one user commenting:

“I think you’ve gone too far killing the poor girl, as she was helping you with the advert….”

Creo que os habéis pasado matando a la pobre chica, encima que os ayudaba con el anuncio… — Varik0 (@Varik0) June 27, 2022

Credit: @Varik0

“It’s true that she doesn’t sing very well, but to finish her off in this way is still too much,” read another tweet.

Vale que no canta muy bien, pero acabar con ella de esta forma igual es exagerado. — Óscar 🦇 (@Oskarvcf90) June 27, 2022

Credit: @Oskarvcf90

“hey, amaia has been run over while you are filming, let’s see if the next time you look to see if a car is coming or not,” read another tweet.

oye que han atropellado a amaia mientras grabais a ver si mirais la próxima si viene un coche o no — metin with matti (carsi) (@Flakked_LoL) June 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flakked_LoL

