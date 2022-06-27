By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 3:31

Strictly bosses allegedly chasing huge Channel 4 presenter for this year's show

Channel 4 presenter Steph McGovern is believed to be top of this year’s celebrity list for Strictly Come Dancing bosses.

Steph McGovern, who presents ‘Packed Lunch’ on Channel 4 is believed to be at the top of the list of celebrities being chased for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. Apparently, the 40-year-old has already turned bosses of the BBC show down twice previously.

“Steph has the personality and profile which makes her a perfect choice in the eyes of Strictly producers. They completely understood why she’s had to say no in the past. She was just establishing Packed Lunch on Channel 4 and wanted to give that her complete attention”, a TV insider said, speaking exclusively with The Sun.

They added: “But now it is a firm fixture in the schedules. It was nominated for a Bafta earlier this year, and only last month it was announced it had been recommissioned and will run into 2023″.

Steph’s Packed Lunch co-star, chef John Whaite, made Strictly history on the last series when he danced with professional Johannes Radebe in the show’s first-ever same-sex male pairing.

From 2010 to 2019, Steph co-hosted the BBC Breakfast show as the main business presenter, so signing for Strictly would see her return to the channel where she started out doing work experience on the Tomorrow’s World programme.

