By Guest Writer • 27 June 2022 • 14:44

British band Blossoms will perform on September 1 Credit: Blossoms Facebook

THE Costa del Sol is the musical centre of Spain this year, with international headline acts appearing from Gibraltar to Malaga Capital and beyond during 2022.

The latest event to confirm the entirety of its line-up is the newly inaugurated Cala Mijas 2022 festival which takes place on September 1, 2 and 3.

Now that international acts are able to travel and British artists have resolved performance visa difficulties, there is quite a line-up for this new festival which is supported by the Mijas Council which wants to follow the footsteps of neighbours Fuengirola and Marbella who have Marenostrum and Starlite respectively.

Booked and announced are Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher, Kraftwerk, James Blake, Blossoms, Chemical Brothers, Hot Chip, Roísín Murphy, Röyksopp and many more from the Indie, Rock and Electronic music genres many of whom are popular Spanish performers.

The festival will take place at the Sonora Mijas venue, located only 15 minutes-walk from the beach, in the area of La Cala, Cortijo Colorado.

The site has a surface area of 150,000 square metres to accommodate the 40,000 people expected each day and will have four stages situated in different areas.

The organisers are working together with the Mijas Town Hall to create roads and paths to facilitate mobility and will provide three parking areas for 5,000 vehicles and motorbikes.

Tickets cost €154 for the three days or €77 for a single day with options for camping, glamping and hotel accommodation at https://calamijas.com/en/tickets/.

