By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 June 2022 • 10:43

The legendary voice behind Blind Date has died aged 90 Image Twitter @in_memorandum

The instantly recognisable tones of the legendary voice behind Blind Date, Graham Skidmore, has died aged 90.

The star passed away on December 27 however the news was only released on the weekend of June 26.

Skidmore was never seen in person on the show, with Cilla Black providing the face, but he was affectionately dubbed “Our Graham” and was instantly recognisable for his voice. He was also known for his voiceover alongside Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer on Vic & Bob’s Shooting Stars, from 1993 to 2002.

Diagnosed with vascular cancer 10 years, Skidmore leaves three children with his son Neil telling The Sun: “He might not have wanted to be seen on screen, but he had a celebrity voice, a known voice.

“He loved it. I do event organising and had a show in London and got Dad to do the voice-over. People recognised him straight away.”

His daughter Catherine added: “He was a marvellous man. He looked after people and made sure other people were taken care of.

“He was very modest. He was not a theatrical “look at me” person. He never really wanted his face to be seen that’s why he liked doing the voiceovers.”

Originally run from 1985 to 2003, Blind Date made a return on Channel 5 in 2017 with Melanie Sykes providing the voiceover. But for fans, Skidmore will always be the voice of the show.

