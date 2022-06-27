By Guest Writer • 27 June 2022 • 17:27

Sami James will be entertaining Credit: Sami James Facebook

THE Love to Sing Choir will be raising money for the elderly of Casares on Friday July 8 at the Duquesa Golf Club.

Each year the choir chooses a different charity to support with their Summer BBQ Charity Fundraiser and this year it’s the turn of the Botika Centro Cognitivo in Casares, a charitable organisation dedicated to health education in the community and social health care for the elderly.

There will be live performances from the choir as well as up and coming local musician Sami James who has been making a name for himself as an indie/folk sing er songwriter both individually and as a member of various bands on the Costa del Sol including the popular Rabbit Holes.

Also appearing will be Estepona’s American Rock Star, Danny Vaughn, the lead singer with Tyketto who have released nine albums over the years and are still going strong, after forming in 1989.

Danny has also released a number of solo albums and guested on numerous releases with other bands and singers, but for this event he will be playing acoustic guitar and selecting a number of very popular songs.

The event runs from 7pm until 10.30 and for €25, guests can enjoy a selection from the barbeque, salads and a free welcome drink.

There will be limited space available so to reserve your place, call Duquesa Golf on 660 566 847, Experience Group on 659 772 448 or Love to Sing on 628 163 977

