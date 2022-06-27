By Guest Writer • 27 June 2022 • 13:38

Walkers enjoyed the trek in 2021 Credit: Marbella 4 Days Walking

THE popular Marbella 4 Days Walking returns this October for its 11th year after a very successful 2021 walk which attracted more than 2,000 participants including some from Colombia and Japan.

October is a great time of year as the school holiday visitors have left yet the temperature remains kind to those who are prepared to take on the 10, 20, or 30km walks with many of the visitors brave and fit enough to walk for all four days.

As ever, the organisers will be supporting the Cudeca Foundation in Benalmadena and the Red Cross and with a team of 50 volunteers, their passion is to promote mental and physical health in an atmosphere of fun and positivity.

Taking place from October 6 to 9, the cost of registration is €75 for all four days or €22 for a single day if booked at www.marbella4dayswalking.com by October 4 with prices rising to €85 and €25 if booked after that date.

The price of registration includes a goodie bag, welcome drink, water and something to eat to keep you fit on route and the very useful M4DW App.

M4DW is on the list of official International Marching League events and with the Walking Village open after the walks are completed, it’s also about making new friends and enjoying all that the City of Marbella has to offer.

