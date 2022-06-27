Torremolinos streamlines procedures for building permits and installation of solar panels

By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 2:04

Image of David Obadia. Credit: [email protected]_On

The procedures for building permits and installation of solar panels have been streamlined in the Malaga town of Torremolinos.

This Sunday, June 26, Torremolinos Council announced that it has streamlined the procedures for building permits, the occupation of homes for tourist purposes, and the installation of photovoltaic panels.

This comes as the result of David Obadia, the delegate councillor for the Development area having previously requested the coordinator of this area to speed up and simplify the procedures to be presented by Responsible Declaration. Subsequently, that offers an agile and quality service to the citizens of this Malaga municipality.

Obadia emphasized that: “With the implementation of these procedures, we have eliminated administrative obstacles, significantly simplifying and speeding up resolution times. This has a direct impact on the revitalisation of the economic sector of our town and, consequently, of our neighbours”.

In this way, the technical-legal team of the Development area has developed – in the procedures that can be processed through a Responsible Declaration (DR) – new models for the Occupation/Use of dwellings for tourist purposes (DRO).

There is now also a single simplified form for Minor Works, which can be consulted by citizens on the Torremolinos Council website, by clicking on the ‘Town Hall’ tab and then on the ‘Documentation’ tab, where they will find the corresponding form to process it from the electronic office.

The implementation of this model for the application by means of a responsible declaration of Occupation/Use of dwellings for tourist purposes has notably reduced the processing files for this type of application and, in turn, has accelerated new procedures.

Likewise, a technical instruction has been approved with a simplified process for the procedures of the requests of the Responsible Declarations for the installation of photovoltaic panels.

