U3A is taking on new members

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 June 2022 • 21:35

U3A Marina Baixa wants you Image - U3A Marina Baixa

Looking to make new friends, socialise with other English speakers and get involved in a few more activities, then U3A Marina Baixa could be perfect for you.

Based around the English community in Alfaz del Pi and surrounding towns and villages, U3A has more than 200 members who all enjoy the social events, the trips and the many sports and activities the group organises.

Membership is limited to those who are retired or who are no longer in paid work and only costs €10.00 a year to join.

Members meet once a month socially and in-between join up to play cards, to participate in debates and play a variety of sports. The group also organises regular lunches and excursions to local attractions and other parts of Spain,

U3A Marina Baixa covers Benidorm and the surrounding towns of Alfaz del Pi, Albir, Altea, Callosa, Finestrat, Guadalest, La Nucía and Villajoyosa.

More information on the group and its activities can be found on the group’s Facebook page or you can contact their secretary Kathleen Bailey on 965 845 803, 615 745 366 or by email at [email protected].

But better still, why don’t you pop into their next informal social which takes place on July 25 (every 4th Monday of the month) from 11 am. You don’t need to call ahead as everyone is welcome and there will be members on hand to give you more information and to process your membership application should you decide to join.

It’s probably the best €10 you will spend this year.

