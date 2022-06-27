U3A Marina Baixa donations for cat charity and Alfaz Food Bank

By Linda Hall • 27 June 2022 • 15:16

ESSENTIAL PRODUCTS: U3A Marina Baixa donated €500 for Alfaz Food Bank purchases Photo credit: Pamela Dawson Tasker

U3A MARINA BAIXA continues to raise money for registered charities through their monthly raffles and other events.

On June 7, U3A two members met Ana, a long-standing volunteer with the Accion Mascota charity, and donated a cheque for €200. The cheque has been given to the veterinary practice based in Ifach, Calpe, which helps the the organisation with its rescued cats. This will help with paying the bills and was gratefully received.

The Food Bank in Alfaz was equally grateful for a U3A Marina Baixa donation of €500 which was made on June 13.

This time the money was spent at the Consum supermarket to buy food and essential products for the vulnerable local families who are helped by the Food Bank.

