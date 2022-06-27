Was Jill Dando’s brutal murder a tragic case of mistaken identity?

By Anna Ellis • 27 June 2022 • 19:32

Papers submitted to a Paris court allege that fashion mogul, Gerald Marie, ordered the hit Jill Dando. CC/Pierre André Leclercq

Papers submitted to a Paris court allege that fashion mogul, Gerald Marie, ordered the hit on a blonde TV presenter and Jill Dando was murdered by mistake allege the Mail Monday, June 27

Jill Dando was an English journalist, television presenter, and newsreader.

At the time of her death, Jill Dando was the presenter of BBC’s Crimewatch and was the nation’s sweetheart, until her life was brutally cut short.

The 37-year-old was killed by a single bullet fired at her head as she reached the front door of her house on April 26 1999.

Papers submitted to a Paris court allege Elite model agency boss Gerald Marie who is accused of raping several women wanted another blonde reporter, Lisa Brinkworth, dead the Mail confirms.

Lisa Brinkworth alleges she was assaulted after a dinner with friends by Gerald Marie when he pinned her down to a chair at a club she then exposed his crime.

Gerald Marie wanted revenge.

72-year-old Gerald Marie the former boss of the Elite modelling agency, is being investigated over alleged sexual assaults and rapes involving at least 11 women.

It is alleged that the hitman could have mistaken Jill Dando for the actual target, the documents say as lawyers reportedly argue the mix-up may have taken place due to the similarities between Ms Dando and Ms Brinkworth

It was also said that Jill’s fiance, Alan Farthing, was Lisa’s doctor.

