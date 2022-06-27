Wimbledon on hold: Day one – play suspended within the first hour

Just 40 minutes in and the heavens opened forcing all outdoor games to be put on hold.

Wimbledon simply tweeted a picture of an umbrella but followers were quick to comment.

One response read: “You don’t even have facilities for the tournament but you’re busy with banning players for political reasons.”

Another commenter tweeted: “Day One: Rain Gods protesting Roger Federer’s very first absence in 24 yrs! Wimbledon 2022.”

Wimbledon began today with one very notable absence. Eight-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer will not take part in the event.

40-year-old Roger Federer is still recovering after undergoing knee surgery last year.

He had surgery on his right knee shortly after participating in Wimbledon 2021.

In March, Roger Federer said his most recent surgery would keep him out of action until late summer. That rules out a return at Wimbledon 2022, however, he could play at the U.S. Open which is scheduled to begin on August 29.